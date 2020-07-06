The Fest Postponed to 2021, More Bands Added

Tragically (but expectedly), this year’s Fest—the iconic emo/punk Gainesville, Fla. DIY music festival—has been postponed to 2021. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 1, and now will take place on Oct. 29-31, 2021.

They’ve also announced more bands, including the legendary Gorilla Biscuits, along with other essential punk bands like The Lawrence Arms, Murder by Death, The Menzingers and Comeback Kid.

The Fest wrote in a statement:

I know this is hard for many of you and it’s very hard on all of us. Many of us have worked very hard to bring you a killer lineup this year and the hardest part is knowing that even with our best intentions there is just not a feasible way to make FEST 19 the safe, fun, and awesome time we have all become accustomed to.

Refunds are available, but this year’s tickets are valid for next year’s event.