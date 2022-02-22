Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup Announced: Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey Headlining

In 2021, East Coast camping festival Firefly added a fourth day to their festivities to accommodate their massive lineup. They’re doing it again in 2022, this time welcoming Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey as headliners. The Delaware festival is slated to return Sept. 22 to 25 at their longtime home, The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway.
Other exciting acts include Ashnikko, 100 gecs, Charli XCX, Cold War Kids, Little Simz, Mannequin Pussy and more. Several exciting experiences are also returning to the festival, including a silent disco, intimate sets and a DJ stage, a roller disco, pride parade and more.
Fans can sign up for presale access now. Presale tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.
Below, check out the complete lineup for Firefly Festival 2022. You can find out complete information, including purchasing tickets, here.
100 gecs
Alexander 23
All Time Low
Anna of the North
AmyElle
Ashnikko
Avril Lavigne
Bakar
Bankrol Hayden
Benny The Butcher
Big Sean
Bleachers
Casmalia
Chai
Charli XCX
Chloe Moriondo
Cloonee
Cochise
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cordae
Daisy the Great
Dayglow
Dorian Electra
Dua Lipa
Elderbrook
Emmy Meli
Ezra Furman
flor
ford.
GAYLE
Girl Talk
Green Day
Gryffin
Gunna
Gus Dapperton
Halsey
Indigo De Souza
Jamie xx
John Summit
Jordana
Jungle
Little Simz
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Mallrat
Manchester Orchestra
Mannequin Pussy
Matt Maeson
Mod Sun
My Chemical Romance
Neil Frances
Phantoms
Porter Robinson
Princess Nokia
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Renforshort
Sadie Jean
SAINt JHN
San Holo
SEB
Ship Wrek
spill tab
Sueco
The Backseat Lovers
The Brook & The Bluff
The Head And The Heart
The Kid LAROI
The Regrettes
Tsu Nami
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weezer
Wenzday
Weston Estate
Whipped Cream
Willow
Wolf Alice
Yung Bae
YUNGBLUD
Zedd