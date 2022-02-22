Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup Announced: Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Halsey Headlining

In 2021, East Coast camping festival Firefly added a fourth day to their festivities to accommodate their massive lineup. They’re doing it again in 2022, this time welcoming Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey as headliners. The Delaware festival is slated to return Sept. 22 to 25 at their longtime home, The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway.

Other exciting acts include Ashnikko, 100 gecs, Charli XCX, Cold War Kids, Little Simz, Mannequin Pussy and more. Several exciting experiences are also returning to the festival, including a silent disco, intimate sets and a DJ stage, a roller disco, pride parade and more.

Fans can sign up for presale access now. Presale tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Below, check out the complete lineup for Firefly Festival 2022. You can find out complete information, including purchasing tickets, here.

100 gecs

Alexander 23

All Time Low

Anna of the North

AmyElle

Ashnikko

Avril Lavigne

Bakar

Bankrol Hayden

Benny The Butcher

Big Sean

Bleachers

Casmalia

Chai

Charli XCX

Chloe Moriondo

Cloonee

Cochise

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cordae

Daisy the Great

Dayglow

Dorian Electra

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Emmy Meli

Ezra Furman

flor

ford.

GAYLE

Girl Talk

Green Day

Gryffin

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

Halsey

Indigo De Souza

Jamie xx

John Summit

Jordana

Jungle

Little Simz

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Mallrat

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Matt Maeson

Mod Sun

My Chemical Romance

Neil Frances

Phantoms

Porter Robinson

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Renforshort

Sadie Jean

SAINt JHN

San Holo

SEB

Ship Wrek

spill tab

Sueco

The Backseat Lovers

The Brook & The Bluff

The Head And The Heart

The Kid LAROI

The Regrettes

Tsu Nami

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weezer

Wenzday

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Willow

Wolf Alice

Yung Bae

YUNGBLUD

Zedd