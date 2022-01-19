FKA twigs Shares Surreal Visual For "meta angel"

Not even a week has passed since FKA Twigs’ highly anticipated CAPRISONGS was finally released, and fans are being treated to another exciting visual, this time for the song “meta angel.”

Twigs previously teased the visual with a video of her practicing her archery posted to her Instagram. Today (Jan. 19), we see why. The surreal video, which has no shortage of iconic twigs fashion, shows the singer shooting a well-aimed (and probably slightly intelligent) arrow right into her own heart as she hunts herself, or rather another version of herself. The song itself features twigs’ soprano autotuned into an unrecognizable register as the production grows more warped, handled in part by twigs, Rosalia producer El Guincho and others.

Below, watch the video for “meta angel” and revisit our review of CAPRISONGS here.