FKA twigs Details Her New Mixtape, CAPRISONGS

FKA twigs has shared the title, tracklist and artwork for her forthcoming first mixtape, one of Paste’s most-anticipated releases of the year. According to the artist, her follow-up to 2019’s MAGDALENE documents twigs’ “journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends.”

Coming Jan. 14, CAPRISONGS spans 17 tracks, including collaborations with Pa Salieu (“honda,”), Daniel Caesar (“careless”), Rema (“jealousy”), Jorja Smith and Unknown T (“darjeeling”), DYSTOPIA (“which way”) and Shygirl (“papi bones”). The mixtape also features “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with The Weeknd produced by Cirkut, Arca and El Guincho.

Twigs executive produces CAPRISONGS alongside El Guincho, with additional production from Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean, Marius de Vries, Jasper Harris, Teo Halm, FRED, Psymun, BKay, Reaper, Sega Bodega, Fake Guido, Pau, Felix Joseph, AoD, Jeff Kleinman, Warren Ellis, Jonathan Coffer and BAK, as well as twigs, El Guincho, Cirkut and Arca.

FKA twigs says of her new mixtape in a statement:

CAPRISONGS … it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when you’re thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness. And my world: London, Hackney, Los Angeles, New York City and Jamaica.

It’s my stubborn Caprisun ass telling me to work thru my pain by delivering at work, don’t think just go studio and create. My Sagi moon being the enigmatic temptress craving the club, to dance and to be social and my Pisces/Venus hot mess disastrous heart falling in love all over again. But this time with music and with myself.

Revisit “Tears in the Club” below and see the details of CAPRISONGS further down ahead of its Jan. 14 release.

CAPRISONGS Tracklist:

01. ride the dragon

02. honda (feat pa salieu)

03. meta angel

04. tears in the club (feat the weeknd)

05. oh my love

06. pamplemousse

07. caprisongs interlude

08. lightbeamers

09. papi bones (feat shygirl)

10. which way (feat dystopia)

11. jealousy (feat rema)

12. careless (feat daniel caesar)

13. minds of men

14. minds of men (outro)

15. darjeeling (feat jorja smith & unknown t)

16. christi interlude

17. thank you song

CAPRISONGS Cover Art: