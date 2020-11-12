Watch Fleet Foxes' New Music Video for "Sunblind"

Fleet Foxes have released a new music video for “Sunblind,” a track off their recent surprise album Shore.

Directed by Sean Pecknold, the music video juxtaposes calming scenes of nature with recordings of Fleet Foxes in the studio.

The band’s frontman Robin Pecknold said of “Sunblind” in a statement:

It really is this big centerpiece and is the anchor that all the other songs are tied to. I wanted to make a song that celebrated my heroes in an explicit way—people who have passed and who I want to honor in the music. That was a big focus of mine, helping them stay alive through these memories. Music is this weird invisible form of immortality for these people, and I wanted to do it in a joyous way and reframe some of the sorrow of loss into a kind of celebration.

