Listen to Fleet Foxes' New Surprise Album Shore

Starting Tuesday morning off right, Fleet Foxes are back with their new surprise album Shore. Spanning 15 tracks, the release of the band’s fourth LP was timed exactly with today’s autumnal equinox.

Fleet Foxes started creating Shore in 2018, with Arthur Russell, Nina Simone, Sam Cooke and Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guebrou as inspirations on the album.

“I see “shore” as a place of safety on the edge of something uncertain, staring at Whitman’s waves reciting ‘death,’” said Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold. “Tempted by the adventure of the unknown at the same time you are relishing the comfort of the stable ground beneath you. This was the mindset I found, the fuel I found, for making this album.”

Shore also arrived with an accompanying 55-minute art film directed by Kersti Jan Werdel. Scored in time with the new album, the film features calming images of various landscape scenes and animals roaming around.

“I listened to the album while driving, and observationally shot landscapes that I felt resonated with the music, yet also stood on their own,” Werdel said. “The film is intended to co-exist and engage with the album, rather than be in a direct and symbiotic relationship with it. The urban and narrative scenes interact with the more surreal landscapes, rather than sit in opposition of one another. My hope is that the film, much like the album does, reflects optimism and strength.”

Fleet Foxes’ Shore is available in both digital and physical copies here. Below, watch the Shore art film. Keep scrolling to watch Fleet Foxes’ 2008 Noise Pop performance. Further down you’ll find the full album tracklist and cover art.

Shore Album Art:

Shore Tracklist:

Wading In Waist-High Water

Sunblind

Can I Believe You

Jara

Featherweight

A Long Way Past The Past

For A Week Or Two

Maestranza

Young Man’s Game

I’m Not My Season

Quiet Air / Gioia

Going-to-the-Sun Road

Thymia

Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman

Shore