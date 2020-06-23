Flock of Dimes Signs to Sub Pop, Releases Label Debut

Flock of Dimes—aka the solo outlet for songwriter/instrumentalist and Wye Oak musician Jenn Wasner—has signed to Sub Pop Records and released her label debut, Like So Much Desire. The five-track EP, Wasner’s first music since 2016, was primarily recorded while self-isolating in her home, and was mastered by Ryan Picket. A collection of tracks featuring ethereal piano, lush strings and seamless mixing (courtesy of Ari Picker), the EP is an intimate and honest look into what a press release described as “the inseparable nature of desire and grief.” The EP also features contributing artists from around the country, pulling in drums from JT Bates in Minneapolis and strings from Paul Wiancko, Michi Wiancko and Ayane Kozasa in New York. Awash in comfort and calm, Like So Much Desire offers a space of peace and reflection, one that is most welcome in such uncertain times.

Listen to Like So Much Desire here.

Like So Much Desire Album Art

Like So Much Desire Tracklist:

1. Spring in Water

2. Like So Much Desire

3. Again (For the First Time)

4. When the Body Does Not

5. Thank You Friends and Strangers