Flock of Dimes Shares Video for New Single "Price of Blue"

Flock of Dimes, the solo project of Jenn Wasner, shared her latest single “Price of Blue” on Thursday. The song is the second single released ahead of her sophomore album Head of Roses, out April 2 via Sub Pop.

The music video for “Price of Blue,” a six-minute masterpiece of psychedelic guitar riffs and haunting vocals, was co-directed by Wasner and Graham Tolbert. The black-and-white video is a taste of many collaborations to come on Head of Roses, which is slated to include a host of other artists, including Bon Iver’s Matt McCaughan and Wasner’s Wye Oak bandmate Andy Stack.

Wasner spoke of her inspiration for “Price of Blue” in a statement:

This song is about trying, and failing, to connect. It’s about the ways in which, despite our best efforts, we misunderstand each other, and become so attached to stories that we’re unable to see the truth that’s right in front of us. And it’s about the invisible mark that another person can leave on your body, heart and mind long after their absence. It can be difficult to make sense of the memory of your experience when the reality on the surface is always shifting—when the story you’re telling, or the story you’ve been told, unravels, leaving you with a handful of pieces and no idea how they used to fit together.

