Listen to Florence + The Machine’s New Single “Light Of Love”

Florence + the Machine today dropped a previously unreleased track, “Light Of Love,” which was originally set to be on their 2018 album High as Hope, but the band felt it was appropriate to share now when the world truly does need a little light.

“‘Light Of Love’ never made the record but I thought it would be nice to share it with the fans at this time of uncertainty, and could be a good way to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society COVID-19 Fund, and to show my love, respect and admiration to all those working on the front line of this crisis,” Florence Welch said in a statement. “The song is about the world coming at you so fast and you feel like you won’t survive it, but in actually bearing witness to the world as it is, it’s really the only place you can be of service. I found so many ways to numb myself out, to hide from the world, and although waking up from that was painful, it’s never been more important not to look away, to keep an open heart even if it hurts, and to find ways to keep showing up for the people that need you. Even from a distance.”

100% of the song’s proceeds are being donated to the U.K.’s Intensive Care Society COVID-19 fund, a charity that’s working to help research the coronavirus and supports nurses and doctors working on the frontline.

“We are very humbled and grateful for this wonderful donation,” says Intensive Care Society President Dr. Ganesh Suntharlingam. “Intensive care is fighting the biggest challenge it has faced and the Society is doing everything it can to support our healthcare professionals, patients and relatives. Not only will this generous gift allow us to continue providing the essential resources to our intensive care community but it will literally help save lives—we can’t thank you enough.”

Listen to Florence + The Machine’s new song below.