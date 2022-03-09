Florence + The Machine Announce New Album Dance Fever, Share Album Art

Following the release of new singles “King” in February and “Heaven Is Here” earlier this week, Florence + The Machine have finally shared the title and album art for their fifth studio album: Dance Fever. The title is fitting, given the focus on dance movement in Florence Welch’s past work with the band. The focus has carried over to the choreography-heavy videos for the album’s two singles directed by Autumn de Wilde, who also created the album’s artwork.

Welch shared the cover to her personal Instagram account, calling the record “a fairytale in 14 songs,” and confirming that it would be available for pre-order at 8 a.m. GMT (3 a.m. ET) tomorrow, March 10. She also teased a new single from the record, “My Love,” tagging the BBC Radio 1 Instagram, and again listing the time 8 a.m. GMT tomorrow. Album details such as the tracklist and release date are still not known, though we will update this post as we learn more.

While we wait for all the details under wraps to surface, check out the video for “Heaven Is Here” below, and keep scrolling to see the Dance Fever album art.