Flume Teams Up with Toro y Moi on "The Difference"

Can you believe Flume and Toro y Moi have never worked together? The two sound like a natural match on “The Difference,” a track shared Wednesday morning. The track is featured in an Apple AirPods Pro commercial and comes coupled with its own respective music video directed by Jonathan Zawada.

Harley Streten (Flume) said of the collaboration, “We made this song between a day at my place in L.A. and a day at Chaz’s spot in Oakland. This was our first time working together, I’ve been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song ‘Talamak’ is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project.”

Flume also took to announcing a three-night show series titled “Flume & Friends” at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. With a retinue of artists curated by Streten himself, he plans to play his self-titled debut album on night one with assistance from Cashmere Cat and Shlohmo. The following two nights will see Streten drawing on his Grammy-winning album Skin and his 2019 mixtape Hi This Is Flume with guest performances from Sophie, Clams Casino, Mura Masa, Kucka and, of course, Toro y Moi, making the series a modern synth-pop fan’s electronic dream. “Flume & Friends” will run from June 8-10.

You can check out the video for “The Difference” (as well as the AirPods commercial) below, and hear Toro y Moi perform “Talamak” during his 2010 Daytrotter session further down.