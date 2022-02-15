Fly Anakin Shares New Single "Black Be The Source"

The song is the final single ahead of Anakin's forthcoming album Frank

By Jade Gomez  |  February 15, 2022  |  5:35pm
Photo courtesy of the artist, Timothy Saccenti Music News Fly Anakin
Richmond, Virginia’s Fly Anakin is gearing up to release his studio debut Frank (Mar. 11, Lex Records). Back in January, he shared his Madlib-produced single “No Dough.” Today (Feb. 15), the rapper is ready to share the final preview of his forthcoming album, “Black Be The Source.”

Featuring frequent collaborator Pink Siifu and vocalist Billz Egypt, “Black Be The Source” is a lo-fi soulful track that uplifts Black art as an originator. Anakin raps into a trancelike state with his signature rasp, trading bars with Siifu like two seasoned veterans. Aided by the buttery vocals of Billz Egypt, the three craft a triumphant song of Black innovation.

Below, listen to “Black Be The Source” and preorder Frank ahead of its Mar. 11 release here.

