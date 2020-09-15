Watch Fontaines D.C.'s New Video for "A Lucid Dream"

Dublin rockers Fontaines D.C. dropped a new video for “A Lucid Dream,” taken from their recent album A Hero’s Death. The video, directed by Jordan Martin, embraces the aesthetic of the song’s title, between abrupt shifts of color changes and both historical and modern footage.
A Hero’s Death debuted at number two on the U.K. charts behind Taylor Swift, earning the band both commercial and critical acclaim. Fontaines D.C. also unveiled European tour dates for Spring 2021.
Watch the music video for Fontaines D.C.’s “A Lucid Dream” below. Keep scrolling to see their full list of tour dates.
Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates:
March
10 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
11 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
12 – Lyon, France @ Transfer Festival
13 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
15 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
16 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
18 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
19 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra
20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
23 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
24 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
26 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
27 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
29 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
30 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
31 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda
April
01 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
May
01 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Corn Exchange
03 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rock City
04 – Bath, U.K. @ Forum
06 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Mountford Hall
07 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Academy
08 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Academy
10 – Leicester, U.K. @ De Montfort Hall
11 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy
12 – Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City hall
14 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Barrowland
15 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Barrowland
17 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Corn Exchange
18 – Sheffield, U.K. @ O2 Academy
20 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy
21 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Great Hall
22 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy
24 – Bournemouth, U.K. @ O2 Academy
25 – Southampton, U.K. @ O2 Guildhall
27 – London, U.K. @ Alexandra Palace