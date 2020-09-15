Watch Fontaines D.C.'s New Video for "A Lucid Dream"

Dublin rockers Fontaines D.C. dropped a new video for “A Lucid Dream,” taken from their recent album A Hero’s Death. The video, directed by Jordan Martin, embraces the aesthetic of the song’s title, between abrupt shifts of color changes and both historical and modern footage.

A Hero’s Death debuted at number two on the U.K. charts behind Taylor Swift, earning the band both commercial and critical acclaim. Fontaines D.C. also unveiled European tour dates for Spring 2021.

Watch the music video for Fontaines D.C.’s “A Lucid Dream” below. Keep scrolling to see their full list of tour dates.

Fontaines D.C. Tour Dates:

March

10 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

11 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

12 – Lyon, France @ Transfer Festival

13 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

15 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

16 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

18 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

19 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra

20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

23 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

24 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

26 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

27 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

29 – Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

30 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

31 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg Ronda

April

01 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

May

01 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Corn Exchange

03 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rock City

04 – Bath, U.K. @ Forum

06 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Mountford Hall

07 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Academy

08 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Academy

10 – Leicester, U.K. @ De Montfort Hall

11 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy

12 – Newcastle, U.K. @ O2 City hall

14 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Barrowland

15 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Barrowland

17 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Corn Exchange

18 – Sheffield, U.K. @ O2 Academy

20 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy

21 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Great Hall

22 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy

24 – Bournemouth, U.K. @ O2 Academy

25 – Southampton, U.K. @ O2 Guildhall

27 – London, U.K. @ Alexandra Palace