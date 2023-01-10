Bonnaroo 2023 Headliners Include Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar & ODESZA

Every music lover’s paradise is back, presenting a wide-ranging bill with headliners Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA on June 15-18 in Manchester, Tenn.

This is the Bonnaroo’s second round back since the pandemic, with last year’s headliners J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks. The Foo Fighters were supposed to headline Bonnaroo’s 2021 festival, but the performance was canceled due to flooding from Hurricane Ida. After the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March during a Southern American tour, the band returns to the stage with performances on the fourth day at Bonnaroo, as well as Boston Calling.

Kendrick Lamar returns to Bonnaroo for the first time since headlining back in 2015. The Bonnaroo Farm is another stop on his tour behind the release of his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last year.

Other artists on the bill include Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Alex G, black midi, Lil Nas X, Korn, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis the Child, Remi Wolf, Thee Sacred Souls, Paramore, Pixies, girl in red, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Men I Trust and more. The four-day festival includes over 150 performances across 10 stages. The full line-up of the festival is listed below.

Early access begins Thursday, January 12, at 10 a.m. via bonnaroo.com/tickets.

Thursday, June 15



Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Daily Bread

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

Friday, June 16



Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulpeck

Griz

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Maeson

Peekaboo

black midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa the Great

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta

Maddy O’Neal

Jupiter and Okwess

NotLö

Saturday, June 17



Odesza

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis the Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

JID

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Giolì & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SuperJam

Sunday, June 18



Foo Fighters

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

girl in red

Umphrey’s McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome In Silver