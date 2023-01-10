Bonnaroo 2023 Headliners Include Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar & ODESZA

Every music lover’s paradise is back, presenting a wide-ranging bill with headliners Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA on June 15-18 in Manchester, Tenn.
This is the Bonnaroo’s second round back since the pandemic, with last year’s headliners J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks. The Foo Fighters were supposed to headline Bonnaroo’s 2021 festival, but the performance was canceled due to flooding from Hurricane Ida. After the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March during a Southern American tour, the band returns to the stage with performances on the fourth day at Bonnaroo, as well as Boston Calling.
Kendrick Lamar returns to Bonnaroo for the first time since headlining back in 2015. The Bonnaroo Farm is another stop on his tour behind the release of his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last year.
Other artists on the bill include Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, Alex G, black midi, Lil Nas X, Korn, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis the Child, Remi Wolf, Thee Sacred Souls, Paramore, Pixies, girl in red, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Men I Trust and more. The four-day festival includes over 150 performances across 10 stages. The full line-up of the festival is listed below.
Early access begins Thursday, January 12, at 10 a.m. via bonnaroo.com/tickets.
Thursday, June 15
Zeds Dead
Liquid Stranger
070 Shake
Abraham Alexander
Big Freedia
Briscoe
Celisse
Cimafunk
CVC
Daily Bread
Dehd
Diarrhea Planet
Elephant Heart
Ezra Furman
JP Saxe
Mersiv
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Neighbor
Petey
Suki Waterhouse
Friday, June 16
Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem
Vulpeck
Griz
Portugal. The Man
Noah Kahan
Subtronics
Three 6 Mafia
Fleet Foxes
AFI
Sylvan Esso
Rina Sawayama
Charley Crockett
Morgan Wade
Alex G
MUNA
Diesel
Destroy Lonely
The Midnight
Knocked Loose
Matt Maeson
Peekaboo
black midi
Apashe
Emo Nite
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Madison Cunningham
Sampa the Great
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
Maddy O’Neal
Jupiter and Okwess
NotLö
Saturday, June 17
Odesza
Lil Nas X
Tyler Childers
My Morning Jacket
Louis the Child
Korn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
JID
Sheryl Crow
STS9
Sofi Tukker
Big Wild
The Band Camino
Jenny Lewis
Yung Gravy
Remi Wolf
Bob Moses
Cory Wong
Ken Carson
Elderbrook
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Colony House
Walker & Royce
Devon Gilfillian
The Beths
Danielle Ponder
Giolì & Assia
Thee Sacred Souls
Night Tales
SuperJam
Sunday, June 18
Foo Fighters
Paramore
Marcus Mumford
The Revivalists
Alesso
Pixies
girl in red
Umphrey’s McGee
Rebelution
Jacob Collier
Hippo Campus
Jauz
Peach Pit
Franz Ferdinand
Men I Trust
MK
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Amber Mark
Wax Motif
Kip Moore
Makaya McCraven
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Paris Jackson
Rome In Silver