Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers & More Playing Save Our Stages Fest

In an attempt to preserve the future of live music, YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) have announced the first ever “Save Our Stages Fest.”

Artists including Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Kelsea Ballerini, Phoebe Bridgers and many more will perform virtually from venues across the country on Oct. 16-18. The festival seeks to raise funds for independent venues struggling from the pandemic, with donations benefitting the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund.

“The smaller music venues and the ones that are really struggling are not only culturally important, they are emotionally important,” said Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.

“Save Our Stages Fest” is hosted by Reggie Watts and will air throughout the weekend on NIVA’s official YouTube channel here.

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming Save Our Stages festival below. Keep scrolling for the full lineup poster.

Save Our Stages Fest Lineup: