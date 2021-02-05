Forever X2 Shares "Lost Your Heart" Vertical Video

L.A.’s Forever X2 released indie-pop single “Lost Your Heart” with an accompanying vertical lyric video on Friday. The song follows Forever X2’s debut EP, a self-titled 2020 release.

Forever X2 is the project of Peter Verdell, and his latest track is a spoken-word account of a date gone wrong set to a peppy drumbeat and fuzzy, distorted guitar. “Lost Your Heart” follows Verdell as he tries to ignite a romance with a friend after “our arms touched watching Die Hard last month / and it’s like a switch went off.” Unfortunately, things don’t work out for Verdell, as he explains in a statement about the song’s creation:

This is one of the few songs I’ve written where I went straight from my journal to the microphone. I went to a party with my friend Erika—a good friend who I’ve always wondered about, romantically, and this party was gonna be the night that I finally made a move. Spoiler: I got home at 2 a.m. and wrote this song.

Listen to “Lost Your Heart” here, and check out the lyric video below.