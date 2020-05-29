Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Release New Album Featuring Tyler, the Creator, Rick Ross and More

Rapper Freddie Gibbs and esteemed producer The Alchemist have released yet another collaborative album, Alfredo. The duo has/have previously collaborated on 2018 project Fetti, alongside New Orleans rapper Curren$y.

Gibbs and Alchemist announced the surprise project yesterday, sharing the music video for the album’s opening track, “1985,” alongside the album announcement. Pairing Gibbs’ rapping with a fiery guitar solo, the opening track gives the album a flaming introduction. Directed by Nick Walter, the video opens with the two artists discussing the burial of bodies, imaging them as members of the mafia (a theme that crops up throughout the whole album), and closes with the image of an American flag ablaze.

The album, 10 meticulously-crafted tracks linked together seamlessly, features collaborations with Tyler, the Creator (“Something to Rap About”), Benny The Butcher (“Frank Lucas”), Rick Ross (“Scottie Beam”) and Conway the Machine (“Babies & Fools”).

The pair also announced the launch of the Alfredo store, which includes merchandise such as comic books, CDs and vinyl. Check out the shop here.

Watch the music video for “1985” below. Further down, listen to Freddie Gibbs’ 2010 Daytrotter session.

Alfredo Album Art:

Alfredo Tracklist:

1. 1985

2. God Is Perfect

3. Scottie Beam

4. Look At Me

5. Frank Lucas (feat. Benny the Butcher)

6. Something to Rap About (feat. Tyler, The Creator)

7. Baby $hit

8. Babies & Fools (feat. Conway the Machine)

9. Skinny Suge

10. All Glass