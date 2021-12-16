Freddie Gibbs Announces 2022 North American Tour

Modern day gangster rap icon Freddie Gibbs has had a productive 2021, releasing hard-hitting singles such as “Big Boss Rabbit” and his feature on Nas’ Spotify Single “Life is a Dice Game.” Following 2020’s Alfredo, his collaboration with The Alchemist, as well as his latest single “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss, Gibbs is hitting the road once more in 2022, this time with some very special guests.

Gibbs is bringing along comedian Zack Fox, who just released his debut album shut the fuck up talking to me, as well as MIKE and Redveil. The Space Rabbit Tour will find itself across America kicking off in San Francisco, California and ending in Seattle, Washington with some stops at the country’s most iconic venues along the way. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17.

Below, listen to “Black Illuminati” and revisit Gibbs’ Daytrotter Session. Keep scrolling for complete tour details. You can purchase tickets here.

Space Rabbit Tour Dates:

April

14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom*

20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom*

27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*^

29 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater*^

30 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*^

May

04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre*^

05 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge*^

07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven Stage*^

08 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre*^

11 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*^

12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring*^

13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*^

14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town*^

15 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*^

18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall +

19 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall +

20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts +

21 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland +

24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater +

26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre +

27 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

June

01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +

02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +

(+ – w/ Zack Fox)

(* – w/ MIKE)

(^ – w/ Redveil)