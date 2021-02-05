Freddie Gibbs Shares Video for "Gang Signs (feat. ScHoolboy Q)"

Rapper Freddie Gibbs teamed up with ScHoolboy Q on his latest track “Gang Signs,” released via Warner Records on Friday. The single comes with an accompanying video directed by Aaron Hymes, with animations from illustrator Gabriel Alcala. Gibbs’ 2020 album with The Alchemist, Alfredo, landed on Paste’s list of best albums of the year.

The video for “Gang Signs” is half-film, half-animation with the two rappers being portrayed as a smiling cartoon bunny and turtle, driving around with a gun on the dashboard. The juxtaposition mirrors the contrast between the song’s laid-back beat and more intimidating lyrics, as the duo reflects on where they came from.

Gibbs is slated for a busy month, having already kicked off February with an appearance on Desus & Mero on Thursday night. The rapper is also set to appear on ESPN’s The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own on Feb. 28 in honor of Black History Month, plus The Undefeated’s forthcoming EP Music For The Moment/Black History Always, out on Feb. 26.

Listen to “Gang Signs” here, and watch the music video below.