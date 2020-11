Frightened Rabbit have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, The Winter of Mixed Drinks, arriving on Dec. 11 via Warner.

Monday night, the band tweeted:

The Winter of Mixed Drinks, now 10 years old, is a cocktail of emotions for us. Perhaps through it we will all find a little lightness to help us through one of the darkest winters. pic.twitter.com/FFJzy4g6Y5 — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) November 9, 2020

The blue vinyl reissue will also include a 7” with two exclusive live tracks: “The Wrestle,” recorded in 2010 at Cleveland’s Grog Shop, and “Things,” recorded in 2016 at London’s Roundhouse.

The Winter of Mixed Drinks reissue