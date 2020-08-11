Future Islands Announce New Album As Long As You Are

Future Islands fans: Rejoice. The Baltimore indie synth-pop band have announced their next album will arrive this fall.

As Long As You Are will be the band’s sixth full-length LP and will arrive on Oct. 9 via 4AD. The band will also perform a live-streamed concert on the day of release. This news comes in tandem with a new single, “Thrill,” and its music video starring and created by frontman Samuel T. Herring, which you can check out below.

The new single follows previously released single “For Sure,” which will also appear on the album. “Thrill” is slower and sparkling, a true synth ballad delivered by an emotional Herring. Future Islands’ most recent album was 2017’s The Far Field.

Again, you can watch the “Thrill” video below. Further down, revisit Future Islands’ 2011 Daytrotter session. Keep scrolling for the As Long As You Are album art and tracklist. Pre-order the record here.

As Long As You Are Album Art:

As Long As You Are Tracklist:

1. Glada

2. For Sure

3. Born In A War

4. I Knew You

5. City’s Face

6. Waking

7. The Painter

8. Plastic Beach

9. Moonlight

10. Thrill

11. Hit The Coast