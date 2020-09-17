Exclusive: Icelandic Composer Gabríel Ólafs Shares Kelly Moran Reworking of "Think of Home"

Icelandic composer Gabríel Ólafs recently announced a reworking of his 2019 album Absent Minded, simply titled Absent Minded Reworks, out on Nov. 13 via One Little Independent Records. Today, he’s sharing a reworking of his track “Think of Home” by Brooklyn-based producer and Warp Records artist Kelly Moran. Ólafs’ original is a wintery, mournful piano-led piece, while Moran’s version folds in cascading synths. You can listen to it exclusively via Paste below.

“Kelly Moran is an incredibly innovative producer and composer, and an inspiration to me,” Ólafs says. “Her rework of my piece ‘Think of Home’ has interesting acoustic and electronic textures; building up with the contrast of the piano, slide guitar, strings and her sequenced synth in a very cinematic way.”

Earlier this year, Ólafs released a collection of piano tracks titled Piano Works, which Paste featured in a list of our favorite instrumental albums of 2020. In 2019, Paste caught Ólafs’ tranquil set inside a church at Iceland Airwaves.

Click here to listen to Kelly Moran’s reworking of “Think of Home,” and preorder Absent Minded Reworks here.