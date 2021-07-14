Genesis Owusu Shares "Epilogue" to Debut Album, Missing Molars

Earlier this year, Ghanian-Australian singer/songwriter Genesis Owusu released his excellent debut album Smiling With No Teeth, which we called “avant-garde, yet undeniably accessible’’ and named one of the best albums of the year so far. Today (July 14), the artist shares Missing Molars, a five-track “epilogue” to his debut that expands upon his recurring themes of mental health, inequality and persistence, featuring June one-off “Same Thing.” Each track was written during the same sessions that birthed Smiling With No Teeth, with an added raw energy that makes the additions feel natural and vital.

“Missing Molars is an extension of Smiling With No Teeth,” says Owusu, “a small collection of tracks from the SWNT sessions that take the already established world-building groundwork of the album, and expand that universe into new and unexplored places. These are all tracks that I felt were special in their own right and needed to be shared. This is music without boundaries.”

Owusu has also shared a video for lead Missing Molars track “The Fall,” directed by VERSUS, the collaboration of Jason Sukadana and Tonya Babic, and filmed at Australia’s Phoenix Central Park, a collaborative art space. “There was a real sense of symbiosis on this project, when we first met with Kofi our ideas for the film meshed perfectly with the themes in a track he had just recorded,” said Sukadana of the video. Check it out below, alongside the cover art and tracklist for Missing Molars.

Missing Molars EP Art:

Missing Molars Tracklist:

1. The Fall

2. What Do I Fear

3. Same Thing

4. Fallen Branches

5. Crosses