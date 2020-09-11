Listen to Two New Gillian Welch Songs

Gillian Welch dropped two new songs today: “Beautiful Boy” and “I Just Want You To Know.” She also announced her second installment of home demos, Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2, out Sept. 18.

“Beautiful Boy” finds Welch spinning a tale of being afraid of love. “I’m scared I’m gonna break your heart someday,” she sings over a strumming acoustic guitar.

As for “I Just Want You To Know,” Welch’s voice is more present in this track, taking on a stronger Southern twang. The track is about what you wish you could tell your friends. Welch’s songwriting style flows like calming poetry on both singles.

Welch’s Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 was recorded with her longtime partner David Rawlings in between two previous albums, Time (The Revelator) and Soul Journey. There will also be a third collection of these home demos to arrive sometime in the upcoming months, per a press release.

Listen to Gillian Welch’s new songs “Beautiful Boy” and “I Just Want You To Know” here. Below, revisit Welch and Rawlings’ 1999 concert via the Paste vault. Keep scrolling to see the full Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 tracklist.

Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 Album Art:

Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 Tracklist:

1. Wouldn’t Be So Bad

2. Didn’t I

3. Good Baby

4. Hundred Miles

5. Rambling Blade

6. I Only Cry When You Go

7. Lonesome Just Like You

8. You Only Have Your Soul

9. Picasso

10. Beautiful Boy

11. Happy Mother’s Day

12. Papa Writes to Johnny

13. Fair September

14. Wella Hella

15. I Just Want You To Know