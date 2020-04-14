Girl in Red Shares New Single, “Midnight Love”

Marie Ulven, the sole writer, performer and producer of girl in red has released a new track called, “midnight love.” In the minimalist video, someone (presumably Ulven) turns her back to the camera, and stands underneath a midnight blue sky as a bonfire roars. Ulven sings, “I know I don’t want to/ Be the one that you run to / When you got nowhere else to go / When you need some love.”

“‘midnight love’ feels like my best work so far,” Ulven says. “It’s my first song with a piano, but the approach of writing it was a bit different than usual too.” She added, “This song is pretty much me reflecting on how small I’ve made someone else feel.”

“Midnight love” follows up on girl in red’s 2019 bundle, beginnings, which featured the EPs chapter 1 and chapter 2.

Paste caught girl in red live at Iceland Airwaves 2019, and you can read the full festival recap here.

Watch the video for “midnight love” below.