girl in red Shares Video for "Body And Mind," Announces North American Tour

Today (May 27), Norwegian indie-pop sensation girl in red, aka Marie Ulven, shares the stunning new video for “Body And Mind,” the third track off her acclaimed debut album if i could make it go quiet. The visual is the dark, brooding work of up-and-coming horror director Thea Hvistendahl, which finds Ulven kidnapped by witches in the middle of a secluded woods as she comes to terms with her fate.

Speaking on the process of recording the video, Ulven said in a statement, “I was working with the director Thea Hvistendahl and she’s absolutely crazy and really funny. Making this video and giving ‘Body And Mind’ a new dimension with these visuals is really dope. It feels like it’s been awhile since I’ve seen some witch shit so it was about time!”

In addition to the video comes her highly anticipated tour announcement, set to begin March 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, and ending in San Francisco, California, in April. Tickets are on sale now, and several dates have already sold out.

Watch the video for “Body And Mind” below and scroll further down for Make It Go Quiet Tour details, which you can purchase tickets for here. You can stream if i could make it go quiet here.

Make It Go Quiet Tour Dates

March 2022

08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club SOLD OUT

19 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda SOLD OUT

20 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

22 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

23 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!

24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT

27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

31 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

April 2022

01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre SOLD OUT

06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT

09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom