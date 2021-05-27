girl in red Shares Video for "Body And Mind," Announces North American Tour

Today (May 27), Norwegian indie-pop sensation girl in red, aka Marie Ulven, shares the stunning new video for “Body And Mind,” the third track off her acclaimed debut album if i could make it go quiet. The visual is the dark, brooding work of up-and-coming horror director Thea Hvistendahl, which finds Ulven kidnapped by witches in the middle of a secluded woods as she comes to terms with her fate.
Speaking on the process of recording the video, Ulven said in a statement, “I was working with the director Thea Hvistendahl and she’s absolutely crazy and really funny. Making this video and giving ‘Body And Mind’ a new dimension with these visuals is really dope. It feels like it’s been awhile since I’ve seen some witch shit so it was about time!”
In addition to the video comes her highly anticipated tour announcement, set to begin March 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, and ending in San Francisco, California, in April. Tickets are on sale now, and several dates have already sold out.
Watch the video for “Body And Mind” below and scroll further down for Make It Go Quiet Tour details, which you can purchase tickets for here. You can stream if i could make it go quiet here.
Make It Go Quiet Tour Dates
March 2022
08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club SOLD OUT
19 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda SOLD OUT
20 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
22 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
23 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!
24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT
27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
29 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
31 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
April 2022
01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre SOLD OUT
06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT
09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom