girl in red Shares New Single "You Stupid Bitch" Ahead of Debut Album

Marie Ulven, also known as girl in red, has shared a new single titled “You Stupid Bitch” ahead of her highly anticipated debut album, due at the end of this month. The LP, titled if i could make it go quiet, arrives April 30 via AWAL.

Fuzzy and upbeat, “You Stupid Bitch” isn’t quite as aggressive as the title may suggest. The Norwegian singer’s ability to transform longing into celebratory and spirited anthems made her one of Paste’s 20 Best New Artists of 2019, and is on full display with the new track. On “You Stupid Bitch,” Ulven airs out her frustrations with a friend/crush who frequently gets into bad relationships, with the playful and catchy hook, “You stupid bitch, can’t you see / The perfect one for you is me.”

Ulven spoke about drawing inspiration from a Stephen Chbosky-penned classic in a statement:

There’s this line from this movie I love, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, that goes “we accept the love we think we deserve.” It’s a very heartbreaking line, but it’s really what I was experiencing in this situation, where I was always there for this person who would get their heart broken, and I would just come running. I would drop everything just to be there for them. That person would never see me as anything else than just a friend, even though I feel like I could’ve made her so happy … The core essence of this track is like, I’m obviously here for you, and I want to be with you, but you keep messing around with other people, and you keep getting broken. It’s this really direct, straightforward track.

Listen to girl in red’s new single below. You can preorder if i could make it go quiet here.