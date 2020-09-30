Girl Talk And Bas Share New Collaborative Single "Fallin'"

Girl Talk, the project of Gregg Gillis, teamed up with French-American rapper Bas for new single “Fallin.’” This is their second collaboration following “Outta Pocket” for Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III.

“Bas came on my radar with his Too High to Riot project in 2016,” Gillis said. “I was really into his range. He’s a technical rapper who also has an amazing melodic sense. It’s kind of difficult to define his style, which is something I always admire. When we connected, I had a wide variety of beats ready for him. This was the first one that I played, and he was off and running! There were a couple different tangential parts where he completely switched up the style of his vocals. For those sections, we ended up re-doing some of the arrangements and production on the spot. The whole thing came together quickly!”

Bas explained: “I first saw Girl Talk at Catalpa Music Festival in NYC in 2012. I said ‘who’s this dude that’s blasting toilet paper everywhere?’ But he has the festival rocking and it was my favorite set of the weekend. I started following him over the years and thought he was great, but didn’t know he was also a producer too. Fast-forward, we ended up linking up and he had BANGERS. We had great chemistry and started making songs instantly. This experience has been a real fiend full circle story! Really excited to share this record with the world!”

Today, Gillis also announced that Girl Talk’s 2008 album Feed The Animals and 2010 album All Day are now available on vinyl for the first time. You can purchase the vinyl here.

Listen to Girl Talk and Bas’ “Falling’” below. While you’re here, scroll down to revisit Girl Talk’s 2009 Paste interview at Bonnaroo Music Festival.