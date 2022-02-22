Girlpool Yearn for Days Gone by on "Dragging My Life Into a Dream"

Los Angeles duo Girlpool have shared the latest single from their forthcoming follow-up to 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, Forgiveness, out April 29 on ANTI-. “Dragging My Life Into a Dream” follows December 2021’s “Faultline” and January’s “Lie Love Lullaby,” and Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad directed the track’s accompanying music video themselves.

Forgiveness finds Tucker and Tividad “challenging any preconceived notions of what a Girlpool album can or should be,” per a press release, and on “Dragging My Life Into a Dream,” that manifests as lush, intimate guitar pop that’s especially Hovvdy-esque when the duo deliver their seamless vocal harmonies in its choruses. Over gentle guitar strums, Tucker sings about an ex he’s surprised to find himself missing so much (“How did I get to wishing for you?”), yearning not only for that person, but also for the person he was when they were together: “Would you drag your life back into mine right now? (I want my innocence back.)”

“I wrote ‘Dragging My Life Into a Dream’ after going out to a party. I had spent the last year confronting being on my own in a way I had been avoiding for a long time. Although I knew that I was growing and still needed to heal from past relationships, I missed feeling connected to somebody and inspired,” says Tucker of the new single in a statement. “This song is about romanticizing a past time, and also longing for my heart to feel open and innocent again.”

Watch the “Dragging My Life Into a Dream” video below, and see Girlpool perform the then-unreleased track during their May 2021 Paste session further down. You can preorder Forgiveness right here.