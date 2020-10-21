Girls' Chet "JR" White Dead at 40

Chet “JR” White, founding member and producer of California rock duo Girls, has died at 40. The cause of death has not been revealed.

White grew up playing in punk bands such as the Willies, and he eventually moved to San Francisco to form Girls with bandmate Christopher Owens. Paste named Girls’ 2011 LP Father, Son, Holy Ghost as one of the best albums of the 2010s. Paste wrote of the album, “Father, Son, Holy Ghost is full of such odd, unexpected pleasure, which all the more impressive considering how familiar the elements are.”

Outside of his work with Girls, White was also a producer and engineer for artists including Tobias Jesso Jr., Cass McCombs, Spectrals and more.

Owens wrote on Twitter in response to White’s passing:

I hope you feel nothing but peace now my brother. I love you, and thank you for believing in me, and for what you brought to the table. Always and Forever, and I’ll always be proud of you… I’ll always remember you protecting Liza, Patrick, myself and Beta from the jerks.

Derek James, a former touring drummer with Girls, also shared on Instagram:

Rest In Peace to my friend and bandmate, Chet JR White. An immensely talented musician and producer with the sharpest ear. Was Girls the best band of the late aughts? Most likely yes. I came in at the very end, for what turned out to be the final tours.. but those shows contained some of the most powerful moments I’ve ever felt on stage. Much respect & much love [Chet] – you will be missed.

Listen to Girls perform live at Club de Ville in 2009 via the Paste archives below.