Giveaway: Win a Magnolia Record Club Membership and Audio-Technica Turntable!

As the holiday season approaches, there is one gift that can always please a vinyl lover: more vinyl. But to choose the records is a risky, stress-filled feat in itself. Why not let someone else pick for you?

Magnolia Record Club and Paste Magazine are partnering up to give away a six-month gift membership to Magnolia, which gives you or a loved one six months of exclusive vinyl pressings delivered to your door, and a brand new Audio-Technica turntable, too.

Magnolia Record Club is curated by artists, and each month’s pressings will include a personal note from the Artist Curator. In the past, these curators have includes Brandi Carlile (on Maggie Rogers’ Heard It In A Past Life), Julien Baker (on her boygenius bandmate Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher) and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers on Magnolia Presents: Rayland Baxter.

The membership activates when the winner claims the gift, and that month’s record will be the first one received; i.e., if claimed in December, the recipient will receive December’s Record of the Month (which ships between Jan. 1-7, 2022). If claimed in January, they’ll receive January’s record (which ships between Feb. 1-7, 2022).

Readers who want a chance to win can enter here. U.S. entries only. The contest runs today, Nov. 22, through Monday, Nov. 29, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. [Entrants will automatically be signed up to receive Paste and Magnolia Record Club emails, but can opt out at any time.]