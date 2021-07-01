Glassjaw Announces Reissue of First Two LPs and Live Album on Vinyl

In typical Glassjaw fashion, the seminal New York post-hardcore band has announced limited edition reissues of their 2000 album Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence and 2002’s Worship and Tribute. The band has also announced a previously unreleased live album recorded in 2011 at the Forum in London. The vinyl will only be accessible to tour ticket-holders, with presale beginning July 9. The vinyl will then be able to be picked up at any of the tour dates upon arrival.

Upon its release, Worship and Tribute was supposed to close with the song “Convectuoso,” but “existing strife and legalities with the band’s previous label” caused the band to scrap the song. After regaining the rights to the song, the album will finally be reissued with the original tracklist as the band intended.

Live At The Forum is taken from the band’s legendary 2011 Forum set which contains songs from the band’s first two albums as well as their 2011 Our Color Green EP. The band has announced additional tour dates alongside the vinyl announcement which will see them make a return to the O2 London Forum on May 27 and 28, 2022.

Scroll down for the complete details of each album’s tracklist as well as updated tour dates. Vinyl preorder begins July 9 via the band’s website.

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence Reissue Tracklist:

01. Pretty Lush

02. Siberian Kiss

03. Ry Ry’s Song

04. Lovebites and Razorlines

05. Hurting and Shoving (She Should Have Let Me Sleep)

06. Majour

07. Her Middle Name Was Boom

08. Piano

09. Babe

10. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence

11. Motel of the White Locust

Worship and Tribute Reissue Tracklist:

01. Tip Your Bartender

02. Mu Empire

03. Cosmopolitan Blood Loss

04. Ape Dos Mil

05. Pink Roses

06. Must’ve Run All Day

07. Stuck Pig

08. Radio Cambodia

09. The Gillette Cavalcade of Sports

10. Trailer Park Jesus

11. Two Tabs of Mescaline

12. Convectuoso

Live At The Forum Tracklist:

01. You Think You’re (John Fucking Lennon)

02. Tip Your Bartender

03. Mu Empire

04. Stars

05. Ape Dos Mil

06. The Gillette Cavalcade of Sports

07. Pink Roses

08. Jesus Glue

09. Natural Born Farmer

10. All Good Junkies Go to Heaven

11. El Mark

12. Convectuoso

13. Two Tabs of Mescaline

14. Siberian Kiss

The Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Glassjaw Tour Dates:

March 2022

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1730 ^

04 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

05 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

06 – Pomona, CA @ #

08 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

10 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center #

11 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

12 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

16 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

17 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall ^

18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium #

20 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore #

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

25 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount*

26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

May 2022

27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum *

28 – London, UK @ O2 Forum ^

(* = Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence)

(^ = Worship and Tribute)

(# = Both albums)