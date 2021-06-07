Glassjaw to Perform First Two Albums in Full on 2022 Tour

Glassjaw, the influential post-hardcore band, recently canceled their tour in support of the 20th anniversary of their debut Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence, leaving fans to wonder about the opportunity to see the band play the album in full. On Monday, following a cryptic countdown on their social media and website, the band announced a tour to commemorate their first two albums in full: 2000’s Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence and 2002’s Worship and Tribute.

The 18-date, 13-city tour will kick off March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, for two nights and end March 26 on the second night in Huntington, New York. Each city will either have the band perform one album each night or both back-to-back with an intermission in between.

Glassjaw has not performed Worship and Tribute in full since their 2019 Riot Fest set, which was also the band’s second-to-last performance before the pandemic. Speaking of rarities, several songs on Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence have also not been played since the album’s release tour. More announcements are expected to come for the albums’ anniversaries.

Scroll down for complete tour details. Tickets go on sale June 11 via the band’s website.

The Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Glassjaw Tour Dates:

March 2022

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA *

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA ^

04 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA *

05 – San Francisco, CA @ TBA ^

08 – Denver, CO @ TBA #

10 – San Antonio, TX @ TBA #

11 – Austin, TX @ TBA *

12 – Austin, TX @ TBA ^

14 – Atlanta, GA @ TBA #

16 – Chicago, IL @ TBA #

18 – Sayreville, NJ @ TBA #

19 – Worcester, MA @ TBA #

20 – Silver Springs, MD @ TBA #

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TBA #

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA *

24 – Brooklyn, NY @ TBA ^

25 – Huntington, NY @ TBA *

26 – Huntington, NY @ TBA ^

(* = Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence)

(^ = Worship and Tribute)

(# = Both albums)