Good Looks Guitarist Jake Ames Hit by Car, Hospitalized

Good Looks guitarist Jake Ames (above, left) has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in the band’s hometown of Austin, Texas, on Friday night, the band announced via social media Saturday afternoon. Ames has been hospitalized with serious injuries, and is “in stable condition,” a rep for the band tells Paste. Good Looks, who just released their debut album Bummer Year last week, have canceled their upcoming tour dates in light of Ames’ accident.

“Our lead guitar player and my best friend, Jake, was hit by a car last night after the release show and is in the hospital. We’re hoping for a recovery and we will let you know when we know more,” frontman Tyler Jordan tweeted Saturday. “If you know Jake personally, you know that he is one of the kindest and purest human beings on this planet. Please pray or meditate or send your good vibes his way. I’m just at a loss for words right now, y’all. I feel sick.”

The band have since shared a GoFundMe to help cover Ames’ medical costs, explaining the details of his accident and recovery timeline in its description. Jordan writes:

We were all riding high this past Friday after playing a sold-out show at Hotel Vegas celebrating the release of Good Looks’ new record. After the show, Jake was walking to a friend’s car to get a ride home when he was struck by a vehicle. He has brain injuries, a fractured skull, a fractured tailbone, a broken bone in his ear, and probably more that we’re not aware of yet. We’re all rooting for Jake and praying for a full recovery.

We’re not sure what the timeline looks like, but we know that he will need help covering some substantial costs. There are some expenses that his medical insurance won’t cover. He’ll also surely be out of work for an extended period of time. I’ve set our goal at a fairly high level, because we just don’t know what the outcome of everything will be.

Jake is so generous with his time, money, and friendship. I’m hoping that folks can find it in their hearts to get our big guy back on his feet and shredding gnarly solos like the good Lord put him on this planet to do.

As of this writing, they’ve raised $37,613 towards their $50,000 goal.

Find the band’s GoFundMe here, and their recent music videos and canceled tour dates below.

Good Looks Canceled Tour Dates:

April

12 – Athens, GA @ World Famous

13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Grove

14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone