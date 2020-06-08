Gorillaz Tease Collaboration with Octavian for "Song Machine" Series

Since early this year, Gorillaz have been releasing a steady stream of new music as part of the virtual band’s Song Machine project. The series’ first season has so far seen three “episodes” released, bringing in an eclectic assortment of big-name features, including slowthai, Slaves, Peter Hook, and Fatoumata Diawara to name a few.

Yesterday, the band tweeted a short video announcing a collaboration with Octavian for the fourth episode of Song Machine. The video doesn’t include any set date for the episode’s release, but suggests that it’ll be coming soon.

This will be the first new music from Gorillaz since last month’s “How Far,” a tribute to the late Afropop drummer Tony Allen featuring Skepta.