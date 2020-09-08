Gorillaz Hint at New Single With The Cure's Robert Smith

Unveiling the latest installment of their Song Machine series, Gorillaz have returned with a new teaser of a collaboration with The Cure’s Robert Smith.

The cartoon band created by Blur’s Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett shared the announcement on social media. The four animated members rock spacesuits, while a photo of Smith is eerily posed in the background.

So far, Gorillaz have released other collaborations over the past few months with ScHoolboy Q, Octavian, Fatoumata Diawara, Peter Hook and slowthai.

Their exclusive art book The Gorillaz ALMANAC is set to release in October, after being announced back in May.

While it’s unclear yet when the collaboration between Smith and Gorillaz is dropping or what it’s called, it seems to be soon enough based on the teaser.

