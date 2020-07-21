Gorillaz Team Up With ScHoolboy Q on New Track “PAC-MAN”

In the fifth installment of their Song Machine series, Gorillaz have teamed up with rapper ScHoolboy Q on a new single titled “PAC-MAN.” The single, recorded in London just before lockdown, is accompanied by a semi-animated music video featuring the virtual band: frontman Damon Albarn (aka 2-D) plays an arcade game while other band members Noodle, Russel and Murdoc embark on separate adventures. ScHoolboy Q also makes an appearance in the video, rapping his part from a home studio set-up.

“PAC-MAN” was co-produced by Prince Paul and Remi Kabaka Jr., and it joins past singles in the series featuring collaborations with artists such as slowthai and Octavian. The series, a ten-episode project marking the band’s 20th anniversary, was launched this past January.

Watch “PAC-MAN” below.