Governors Ball Announces 2022 Lineup: Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole and More

It’s not festival season yet, but it is festival announcement season (which is just as fun). Governors Ball, which celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2021, has unleashed their lineup for this year’s festival, which is scheduled to take place June 10-12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York.
In honor of a successful 2021, Governors Ball has chosen headliners with ties to New York City. Both Kid Cudi and Halsey grew and launched their careers in the famed city, and J. Cole attended St. John’s University in Queens. The heavy-hitters are also joined by viral rap sensation Jack Harlow, Paste favorites such as Samia, Paris Texas and Japanese Breakfast, and even Shaquille O’Neal performing a DJ set as DIESEL.
A special presale will be available exclusively for Citi Cardmembers from today, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Jan. 27 at 11:59 a.m. ET. General sale begins Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.
Below, check out the complete day-by-day lineup for Governors Ball 2022 and check out more details, including safety and travel information, here.
Friday, June 10
Kid Cudi
Migos
Jack Harlow
Louis The Child
Black Pumas
Skepta
Quinn XCII
Madeon
JPEGMAFIA
Beabadoobee
Coi Leray
Channel Tres
Samia
Blu DeTiger
Aly & AJ
Paris Texas
Julia Wolf
Between Friends
Ultra Q
Plastic Picnic
Saturday, June 11:
Halsey
Flume
Roddy Ricch
Joji
Still Woozy
ASHNIKKO
YG
Chelsea Cutler
Tove Lo
Denzel Curry
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Gus Dapperton
Benee
Peach Tree Rascals
The Tesky Brothers
Valley
Almost Monday
Dehd
Octavio the Dweeb
Millington
Sunday, June 12
J. Cole
Playboi Carti
Glass Animals
Kaytranada
Clairo
Becky G
Jazmine Sullivan
100 gecs
Japanese Breakfast
J.I.D
COIN
Soccer Mommy
Surf Curse
DUCKWRTH
Del Water Gap
Jax
Ken Car$on
De’Wayne
The Brummies
Kaien Cruz