Governors Ball Announces 2022 Lineup: Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole and More

It’s not festival season yet, but it is festival announcement season (which is just as fun). Governors Ball, which celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2021, has unleashed their lineup for this year’s festival, which is scheduled to take place June 10-12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York.

In honor of a successful 2021, Governors Ball has chosen headliners with ties to New York City. Both Kid Cudi and Halsey grew and launched their careers in the famed city, and J. Cole attended St. John’s University in Queens. The heavy-hitters are also joined by viral rap sensation Jack Harlow, Paste favorites such as Samia, Paris Texas and Japanese Breakfast, and even Shaquille O’Neal performing a DJ set as DIESEL.

A special presale will be available exclusively for Citi Cardmembers from today, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Jan. 27 at 11:59 a.m. ET. General sale begins Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. ET.

Below, check out the complete day-by-day lineup for Governors Ball 2022 and check out more details, including safety and travel information, here.

Friday, June 10

Kid Cudi

Migos

Jack Harlow

Louis The Child

Black Pumas

Skepta

Quinn XCII

Madeon

JPEGMAFIA

Beabadoobee

Coi Leray

Channel Tres

Samia

Blu DeTiger

Aly & AJ

Paris Texas

Julia Wolf

Between Friends

Ultra Q

Plastic Picnic

Saturday, June 11:

Halsey

Flume

Roddy Ricch

Joji

Still Woozy

ASHNIKKO

YG

Chelsea Cutler

Tove Lo

Denzel Curry

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Gus Dapperton

Benee

Peach Tree Rascals

The Tesky Brothers

Valley

Almost Monday

Dehd

Octavio the Dweeb

Millington

Sunday, June 12

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

Glass Animals

Kaytranada

Clairo

Becky G

Jazmine Sullivan

100 gecs

Japanese Breakfast

J.I.D

COIN

Soccer Mommy

Surf Curse

DUCKWRTH

Del Water Gap

Jax

Ken Car$on

De’Wayne

The Brummies

Kaien Cruz