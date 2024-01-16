Governors Ball 2024 Lineup Announced

The 2024 iteration of the Governors Ball Music Festival is set to take place from June 7 through 9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. This morning, the official lineup was unveiled. Headliners include Post Malone, Rauw Alejandro, The Killers, 21 Savage, SZA and Peso Pluma. Some Paste favorites, like Alex G, Blondshell, underscores, Faye Webster, Kevin Abstract, Geese and Hotline TNT, are also set to perform across the three-day event. Other big names include Dominic Fike, Teezo Touchdown, Carly Rae Jepsen, Victoria Monét and more.

The first Governors Ball took place in 2011 on Governors Island but was soon relocated to Randalls Island. When the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 festival, the event moved to Citi Field in Queens. For the second year in a row, Flushing Meadows Corona Park will house the festival.

More info about ticketing and policies around the festival can be found here. Check out the full lineup poster for Governors Ball 2024 below.