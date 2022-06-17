Governors Ball 2022 Recap: Clairo, Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy and More

By Jade Gomez  |  June 17, 2022  |  3:00pm
Photos by Jade Gomez Music Features Governors Ball
One of the perks of Paste’s endless pursuit of bringing fresh and exciting perspectives to music is getting to see incredible performances. With live music returning at breakneck speed, it can be difficult to catch all of your favorite acts. Check out exclusive photos of some of our favorite shows and relive the magic.

100 gecs


govball-jade-100gecs.jpg

Almost Monday


govball-jade-almostmonday.jpg

Aly & AJ


govball-jade-alyaj.jpg

Ashnikko


govball-jade-ashnikko.jpg

Channel Tres


govball-jade-channeltres.jpg

govball-jade-channeltres1.jpg

Clairo


govball-jade-clairo.jpg

Coi Leray


govball-jade-coi.jpg

govball-jade-coi1.jpg

Denzel Curry


govball-jade-denzelcurry.jpg

Duckwrth


govball-jade-duckwrth.jpg

Del Water Gap


govball-jade-dwg.jpg

Ferg


govball-jade-ferg.jpg

Flume


govball-jade-flume.jpg

Glass Animals


govball-jade-glassanimals.jpg

Jack Harlow


govball-jade-jackharlow.jpg

Jazmine Sullivan


govball-jade-jazmine.jpg

Japanese Breakfast


govball-jade-jbrekkie.jpg

govball-jade-jbrekkie1.jpg

J. Cole


govball-jade-jcole.jpg

J.I.D.


govball-jade-jid.jpg

Joji


govball-jade-joji.jpg

JPEGMAFIA


govball-jade-jpegmafia.jpg

Kaytranada


govball-jade-kaytranada.jpg

Kid Cudi


govball-jade-kidcudi.jpg

Louis the Child


govball-jade-louisthechild.jpg

govball-jade-louisthechild1.jpg

Plastic Picnic


govball-jade-plasticpicnic.jpg

Playboi Carti


govball-jade-playboicartijpg.jpg

Skepta


govball-jade-skepta.jpg

Soccer Mommy


govball-jade-soccermommy.jpg

govball-jade-soccermommy1.jpg

Tom Odell


govball-jade-tomodell.jpg

Valley


govball-jade-valley.jpg

YG


govball-jade-yg.jpg

Jade Gomez is Paste’s assistant music editor, dog mom, Southern rap aficionado and compound sentence enthusiast. She has no impulse control and will buy vinyl that she’s too afraid to play or stickers she will never stick. You can follow her on Twitter.

