Grace Ives made her television debut Monday night (Aug. 15) as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Brooklyn-based electric-pop princess performed her glitchy single “Lullaby,” off her latest album Janky Star, out now on True Panther/Harvest.

Ives’ animated performance last night gives fans a glimpse of what they can expect from shows on her upcoming tour, which will kick off Sept. 8 at Elsewhere Zone One in Brooklyn.

Find a full list of dates here and watch Ives crush her TV debut below.