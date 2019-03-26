Hear Grace Potter Cover Neil Young at Daytrotter on This Day in 2013

Grace Potter & the Nocturnals released music fairly steadily in the 2000s and 2010s. First came 2005’s Nothing But The Water, followed by two LPs and a live album. Before Potter stepped out on her own for the electrifying solo effort Midnight in 2015, the band released The Lion The Beast The Beat in 2012. On this day (March 26) in 2013, Potter and the band performed songs from that album in the Daytrotter studio in Rock Island, Ill. Listen to their whole session below.

From The Lion The Beast The Beat, Potter and co. delivered soul-stirring performances of “Timekeeper,” “Loneliest Soul” and “The Divide.” After pausing for a bathroom break (which the band hilariously narrates in song form), they covered Neil Young’s “Cinnamon Girl,” from 1969’s Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, Young’s first album with Crazy Horse.

Late last year, Potter released her Midnight follow-up, after teasing a new album would arrive 2019. Daylight finds Potter basking in the light of new love, soulful as ever.

Again, you can hear Grace Potter’s 2013 Daytrotter session below. Further down, watch Potter perform Daylight cuts in the Paste Studio.