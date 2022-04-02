2022 Grammys: Who Will and Should Win

Two months after the 64th Grammy Awards were originally set to take place, Music’s Biggest Night Eve is upon us, and in light of recent events, the bar for a functional awards show has hardly ever been lower. As long as 86 winners walk away with golden gramophones in hand, and none of them come to blows mid-show, the Recording Academy can put a tally in the “win” column. The threat of a shocking live TV moment notwithstanding, this year’s Grammys presents its own unique points of interest, including its locale—the show will take place outside Los Angeles for the first time in its history, relocating to the Las Vegas Strip’s MGM Grand Garden Arena—as well as its would-be winners, with the expansion of its top categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, to include 10 nominees each. AOTY is subject to a fun wrinkle, as well: The Academy now considers “all credited artists (including featured artists), songwriters of new material, producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers” eligible for the award, regardless of the extent of their contributions—meaning host Trevor Noah may find himself crowded off the stage by everyone who ever laid a finger on the AOTY.

Of course, as they say, the more things change, the more they remain the same: Noah is reprising his 2021 role as 2022’s master of ceremonies, and the Daily Show host will be sharing the spotlight with an A-list slate of performers, including Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, T.J. Trent, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Leslie Odom Jr., Brothers Osborne and Pink Flamingos, only two of whom we made up. Included in that group are some of the evening’s top nominees, including Batiste with 11 (including Record and Album of the Year); H.E.R., Doja Cat and Justin Bieber with eight each; Eilish and Rodrigo with seven; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga with six (including Record and Album of the Year); Carlile and Lil Nas X with five; and Ye (aka Kanye West) and Silk Sonic with four (including Record and Song of the Year). Speaking of Ye, he was reportedly barred from performing due to his “concerning online behavior,” although he’s still allowed to attend, and his latest album Donda is up for Album of the Year. Sadly, Foo Fighters will no longer perform at this year’s awards, either: The band have canceled all tour dates in light of the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose memory is certain to be honored on Sunday night.

Beyond that, little is certain about these 64th Grammy Awards. We expect Eilish and Rodrigo to duke it out in the major categories like pop music’s Godzilla vs. Kong, but will there be a decisive winner between the two? Will Ye win anything, and what will he say and do if and when he does? Will BTS make history, or will the Academy make powerful enemies of the ARMY? Will Machine Gun Kelly be there for some reason? Could he please not be? We’ll find out tomorrow, Sunday, April 3, when the awards air live on CBS, and stream live and on demand via Paramount+, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Until then, check out all of Paste’s 2022 Grammys predictions and proclamations below—we’ve picked winners in many categories, including all the majors, as well as our personal victors and most upsetting snubs. You can review the complete list of nominees right here.

Record Of The Year Nominees:

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Will Win: “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

The Paste Pick: “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

Record of the Year has ended up on Eilish’s shelf the past two years running, but if there’s one song that can break that streak in 2022, it’s “drivers license,” the multi-platinum smash that made Rodrigo a musical supernova. There’s no denying the power of “drivers license,” the cinematic, piano-driven breakup track you’ll hear belted at karaoke nights in perpetuity, and as Rodrigo’s debut single, it has the added narrative heft of launching one of pop’s brightest new stars. Eilish’s Happier Than Ever title track remains a formidable contender here, and major hits from Lil Nas X, Doja Cat (feat. SZA) and Silk Sonic each carry some upset potential. But this award, seemingly like many of this year’s, is Rodrigo’s to lose.

Album Of The Year Nominees:

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Will Win: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

The Paste Pick: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Should’ve Been Here: Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

We like Rodrigo’s titanic 2021 momentum to carry into the Album of the Year category, as well, with her acclaimed debut Sour winning out over similarly well-received efforts from the past two years’ AOTY winners, Eilish and Swift. There’s a non-zero chance the Recording Academy splits the difference, awarding Rodrigo in Record and Eilish in Album, or opts to honor Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s duets album Love For Sale—the beloved Bennett, 95, has retired from performing, meaning this may serve as an unofficial lifetime achievement award. But if any of these albums cast a shadow over all of 2021, it was Sour, which heralded the arrival of a Grammys darling in waiting.

Song Of The Year Nominees:

“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license,” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Will Win: “drivers license,” Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

The Paste Pick: “Leave The Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

You simply won’t go broke betting on “drivers license” this year, and we’re inclined to believe the Recording Academy’s coronation of Rodrigo will span all four major awards, including this songwriting-specific category. That said, if it were up to us, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak supergroup Silk Sonic would walk away with Song of the Year for their debut single “Leave The Door Open,” a timeless, satin-smooth and starry-eyed seduction anthem that manages to be sexy, funny and romantic in equal degrees.

Best New Artist Nominees:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Will Win: Olivia Rodrigo

The Paste Pick: Japanese Breakfast

The fourth and final major category is also 2022’s most open-and-shut. It was always going to be Rodrigo here. That said, seeing as how the Recording Academy is always behind the curve in terms of declaring these artists “New,” why not take advantage of that and crown Michelle Zauner, aka Japanese Breakfast, who had a better 2021 than just about anyone? Zauner not only released one of the year’s best albums, but also became a best-selling author, thriving as multiple kinds of “Artist.” Hat tips to Arlo Parks and Arooj Aftab, as well, both of whom Paste has tapped as Best New Artists in recent years.

Best Pop Solo Performance Nominees:

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

Will Win: “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

The Paste Pick: “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

You know the drill.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Nominees:

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Will Win: “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

The Paste Pick: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

With a “Butter” win, BTS would become the first-ever Grammy-winning K-pop act, an overdue milestone they will inevitably achieve at some point, if not this year. But Bennett and Gaga’s rendition of a Cole Porter-penned, Frank Sinatra-recorded classic is favored to take this—“I Get A Kick Out Of You” reads almost as the generation-spanning duo’s ode to each other, a celebration of their unlikely creative connection. “Kiss Me More” goes, though!

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Nominees:

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live), Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas, Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina, Ledisi

That’s Life, Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton

Will Win: Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

The Paste Pick: Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees:

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Will Win: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

The Paste Pick: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording Nominees:

“Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before,” James Blake

“Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It,” Caribou

“Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business,” Tiësto

Will Win: “You Can Do It,” Caribou

The Paste Pick: “You Can Do It,” Caribou

Best Dance/Electronic Album Nominees:

Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City

Will Win: Free Love, Sylvan Esso

The Paste Pick: Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Should’ve Been Here: Nurture, Porter Robinson

Best Rock Performance Nominees:

“Shot In The Dark, AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“Ohms,” Deftones

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Will Win: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

The Paste Pick: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Should’ve Been Here: TURNSTILE, in general

If you’ve been a known rock quantity for decades, or are a member of Black Pumas, good news: The Recording Academy will invariably nominate anything you cobble together. Sometimes, though, their dart throws do hit the center of the “biggest” and “best” Venn diagram. Enter the Foo Fighters, whose soaring Medicine at Midnight opener “Making a Fire” may be more conventional than something like Deftones’ “Ohms,” but is no less deserving for it. A band in mourning continues to make good.

Best Metal Performance Nominees:

“Genesis,” Deftones

“The Alien,” Dream Theater

“Amazonia,” Gojira

“Pushing The Tides,” Mastodon

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition),” Rob Zombie

Will Win: “Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon

The Paste Pick: “Amazonia,” Gojira

Best Rock Song Nominees:

“All My Favorite Songs,” Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

“Distance,” Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting On A War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Will Win: “Waiting On A War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

The Paste Pick: “Waiting On A War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Paul McCartney’s music has been known to meet with adulation now and again, so don’t be surprised if his chirpy pandemic-era anxiety antidote “Find My Way” finds a win. But Foo Fighters’ “Waiting on a War,” another Medicine at Midnight cut, is painfully, poignantly relevant right now: Dave Grohl spends the track wondering whether catastrophe is all we have coming to us in this life, finding flickers of solace in love and “a voice on the radio.” Waiting on a win, more like.

Best Rock Album Nominees:

Power Up, AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A, Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters

McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Will Win: Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters

The Paste Pick: Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters

Best Alternative Music Album Nominees:

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Will Win: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

The Paste Pick: Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Though Paste has a special place in its heart for this category, the 2021 albums from Halsey and Japanese Breakfast both should have been straight-up Album of the Year contenders. Our heads say Halsey, the most established artist here, will win for their excellent, Trent Reznor- and Atticus Ross-produced If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. But our hearts say Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast’s best, most joyous record yet.

Best R&B Performance Nominees:

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Will Win: “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

The Paste Pick: “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Silk Sonic are all but a lock here, and we love us some “Leave the Door Open,” but we’re pulling for Jazmine Sullivan in all three categories in which she’s nominated. Her breakout album Heaux Tales was one of our favorites of 2021.

Best Traditional R&B Performance Nominees:

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste

“Bring It On Home To Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again,” Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“How Much Can A Heart Take,” Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Will Win: “Fight For You,” H.E.R.

The Paste Pick: “Born Again,” Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Only one of these tracks is nominated for Song of the Year, and it’s four-time Grammy-winner H.E.R.’s. We expect that track to win out, but give us a collaboration between two Paste favorites in “Born Again,” the dreamy opener from Leon Bridges’ Gold-Diggers Sound, featuring the increasingly ubiquitous Robert Glasper.

Best R&B Song Nominees:

“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave The Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Will Win: “Leave The Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

The Paste Pick: “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album Nominees:

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something To Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Will Win: Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

The Paste Pick: Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Should’ve Been Here: DEACON, serpentwithfeet

Best R&B Album Nominees:

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Will Win: We Are, Jon Batiste

The Paste Pick: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

With a pack-leading 11 nominations, Batiste isn’t going to go home empty-handed. We like We Are here, though Sullivan’s album has it beat in our book.

Best Rap Performance Nominees:

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E,” J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Thot S***,” Megan Thee Stallion

Will Win: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

The Paste Pick: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion became the first woman (alongside Beyoncé) to win this category in its 33-year history, but “Thot S***” seems unlikely to repeat the feat. Cardi B’s irresistible “Up” has a stronger case, and could make her the second woman winner. But Kendrick Lamar has won this particular award four times, more than any other human being, and his Baby Keem collaboration “Family Ties” will more than likely make it five.

Best Melodic Rap Performance Nominees:

“P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L,” J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

“Need To Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

“WUSYANAME,” Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Will Win: “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

The Paste Pick: “WUSYANAME,” Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Lil Nas X’s fan-favorite Jack Harlow collaboration strikes us as the safe pick here, which is ironic, given all the controversy the hip-pop mischief-maker has gleefully courted. We’d prefer to award “WUSYANAME,” an old-school slow jam from Tyler, The Creator’s career-highlight CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

Best Rap Song Nominees:

“Bath Salts,” Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend,” Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties,” Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail,” Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

“M Y . L I F E,” Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Will Win: “Family Ties,” Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

The Paste Pick: “Family Ties,” Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album Nominees:

The Off-Season, J. Cole

King’s Disease II, Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Donda, Kanye West

Will Win: Donda, Kanye West

The Paste Pick: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Should’ve Been Here: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz

It’s not just the rock categories where legacy acts are favored to a fault: There’s not a single first-time nominee in Best Rap Album, either. Donda, another disappointing late-career effort from West, is for some reason favored to win—likely because of the gaping gulf between its commercial and critical receptions—meaning the night’s biggest hip-hop award will go to an artist to whom the Recording Academy will only hand a mic if they absolutely must. This fiasco waiting to happen could’ve been avoided if they’d recognized the never-before-nominated female emcee who put out not only 2021’s best rap album, but also one of its best albums, period: Little Simz’s stellar Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Best Country Solo Performance Nominees:

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Will Win: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

The Paste Pick: “Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance Nominees:

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Will Win: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

The Paste Pick: “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Only one of these acts are performing at the Grammys. Sometimes, two and two just make four.

Best Country Song Nominees:

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“camera roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Will Win: “Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

The Paste Pick: “Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album Nominees:

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Will Win: Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

The Paste Pick: The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

Should’ve Been Here: star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

So star-crossed songs are eligible for country-specific awards, but star-crossed isn’t? Make it make sense, Recording Academy!

Best Jazz Vocal Album Nominees:

Generations, The Baylor Project

SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Will Win: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

The Paste Pick: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album Nominees:

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Will Win: Revelación, Selena Gomez

The Paste Pick: Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album Nominees:

Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Jose, J Balvin

KG0516, KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis

Will Win: El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

The Paste Pick: El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album Nominees:

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Will Win: Deja, Bomba Estéreo

The Paste Pick: Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Best American Roots Performance Nominees:

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love And Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free,” The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Will Win: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

The Paste Pick: “Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song Nominees:

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Will Win: “Cry,” Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

The Paste Pick: “Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album Nominees:

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand For Myself, Yola

Will Win: Outside Child, Allison Russell

The Paste Pick: Outside Child, Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album Nominees:

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Will Win: Renewal, Billy Strings

The Paste Pick: Renewal, Billy Strings

Best Folk Album Nominees:

One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

Will Win: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

The Paste Pick: They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Best Global Music Performance Nominees:

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence,” WizKid Featuring Tems

Will Win: “Essence,” WizKid Featuring Tems

The Paste Pick: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Mohabbat” was one of our favorite songs of 2021, and it helped earn Arooj Aftab a surprise Best New Artist nomination. It could easily spring an upset, but a safer bet is the high-charting WizKid/Tems collaboration “Essence.”

Best Global Music Album Nominees:

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Legacy +, Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, WizKid

Will Win: Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, WizKid

The Paste Pick: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Should’ve Been Here: Vulture Prince, Arooj Aftab

Again, we’re befuddled by the Recording Academy’s inconsistency. Aftab is Best New Artist-worthy, but her album is nowhere to be found here. What gives?

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Nominees:

Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen’s Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Will Win: Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Paste Pick: Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

Give Hans a Grammy! He won the Oscar for his Dune score and celebrated as only a king can. The spice must flow.

Best Song Written For Visual Media Nominees:

“Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7],” Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

“All Eyes On Me [From Inside],” Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far],” Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

“Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah],” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect],” Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…],” Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)

Will Win: “Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah],” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

The Paste Pick: “Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7],” Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical Nominees:

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Will Win: Jack Antonoff

The Paste Pick: Mike Elizondo

Jack Antonoff continues to be everywhere in pop, producing for the likes of Clairo, St. Vincent, Lorde and Taylor Swift in 2021 alone. He’ll win (though, then again, we said this last year with equal certainty), but we’d love if Mike Elizondo pulled the upset for his work on TURNSTILE’s game-changing GLOW ON.

Best Music Video Nominees:

“Shot In The Dark,” AC/DC; David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste; Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga; Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon; Collin Tilley, video director

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish; Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X; Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo; Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Will Win: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X; Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

The Paste Pick: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X; Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

Come on now, this video practically stopped traffic. If your music video can dominate “water cooler talk” in a post-water cooler world, you deserve an award.

Best Music Film Nominees:

Inside, Bo Burnham; Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne’s American Utopia, David Byrne; Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish; Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix; John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers

Summer Of Soul (Various Artists); Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Will Win: Summer Of Soul (Various Artists); Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

The Paste Pick: Summer Of Soul (Various Artists); Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers

Questlove will get another chance to deliver a speech with this exceedingly well-deserved win for Summer of Soul.