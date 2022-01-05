2022 Grammys Postponed Indefinitely

It’s deja vu all over again: The Recording Academy and CBS announced Wednesday that the Grammys have been postponed due to health and safety (read: coronavirus) concerns for the second consecutive year. The 64th Grammy Awards had been set to take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (fka the STAPLES Center) on Monday, Jan. 31.

The Academy and CBS explained the event’s indefinite postponement in a joint statement:

After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.

This year’s leading nominees include Jon Batiste with 11; H.E.R., Doja Cat and Justin Bieber with eight; Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with seven; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga with six; Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with five; and Kanye West and Silk Sonic with four.

As aforementioned, the 63rd Grammy Awards were also postponed from Jan. 31, 2021, with the rescheduled event taking place on March 14.

Stay tuned for an update on the soon-to-be-rescheduled 2022 ceremony, which will air live on CBS, and stream live and on demand via Paramount+, and in the meantime, revisit the complete list of nominees.