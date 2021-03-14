Grammys 2021 Winners List (Updating)

The 63rd Grammy Awards are upon us this afternoon and evening, broadcasting via CBS and Paramount+ from the Los Angeles Convention Center with host Trevor Noah. While the main show doesn’t kick off until 8 p.m. ET, the non-televised pre-show “Premiere Ceremony” streamed this afternoon via the Recording Academy’s website, with honorees in dozens of categories already announced. Big winners so far include Fiona Apple (Best Alternative Music Album and Rock Performance for Fetch the Bolt Cutters and “Shameika,” respectively), Beyoncé (Best Rap Performance and Music Video for “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Brown Skin Girl,” respectively), Kaytranada (Best Dance Recording and Dance/Electronic Album for “10%” feat. Kali Uchis and Bubba, respectively), and the late John Prine (Best American Roots Performance and Song, both for “I Remember Everything”) and Chick Corea (Best Improvised Jazz Solo and Jazz Instrumental Album for “All Blues” and Trilogy 2, respectively). We’re feeling pretty good about our predictions and proclamations so far, but Music Biggest’s Night biggest moments are still yet to come. In the meantime, you can watch the Premiere Ceremony—which also featured performances by Rufus Wainwright, Lido Pimienta, Burna Boy and many more—below, and consult the complete list of nominees and winners further down. We’ll continue to update this list in real time throughout the evening.
Record Of The Year
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Circles,” Post Malone
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album Of The Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If The World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy,” Justin Bieber
“Say So,” Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — WINNER
“Exile,” Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.
American Standard, James Taylor — WINNER
Unfollow The Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind,” Diplo & SIDEPIECE
“My High,” Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
“The Difference,” Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
“Both Of Us,” Jayda G
“10%,” Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — WINNER
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada — WINNER
Good Faith, Madeon
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste
Take The Stars, Black Violin
Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Live At The Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy — WINNER
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple — WINNER
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush,” Body Count — WINNER
“Underneath,” Code Orange
“The In-Between,” In This Moment
“Bloodmoney,” Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live,” Power Trip
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost In Yesterday,” Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not,” Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) — WINNER
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes — WINNER
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple — WINNER
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
R&B
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“All I Need,” Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit On Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me,” Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore
“Anything For You,” Ledisi — WINNER
“Distance,” Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagined,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) — WINNER
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat — WINNER
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d,, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend — WINNER
All Rise, Gregory Porter
RAP
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé — WINNER
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake Featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak
“The Box,” Roddy Ricch
“Highest In The Room,” Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D SMOKE
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, Nas — WINNER
The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That In Your Country Song,” Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill — WINNER
“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night,” Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber — WINNER
“Ocean,” Lady A
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
“Some People Do,” Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) — WINNER
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West — WINNER
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Guinevere,” Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist
“Pachamama,” Regina Carter, soloist
“Tomorrow Is The Question,” Julian Lage, soloist
“Celia,” Gerald Clayton, soloist
“All Blues,” Chick Corea, soloist — WINNER
“Moe Honk,” Joshua Redman, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez — WINNER
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s the Hurry, Kenny Washington
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton
Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade — WINNER
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dialogues On Race, Gregg August
Monk’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra — WINNER
Best Latin Jazz Album
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — WINNER
City Of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo – Live At Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Wonderful Is Your Name,” Melvin Crispell III
“Release (Live),” Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter
“Come Together,” Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters
“Won’t Let Go,” Travis Greene
“Movin’ On,” Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters — WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters
“Sunday Morning,” Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters
“Holy Water,” We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters
“Famous For (I Believe),” Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters
“There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters — WINNER
Best Gospel Album
2econd Wind:Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Gospel According To PJ, PJ Morton — WINNER
Kierra, Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run To The Father, Cody Carnes
All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King, Kanye West — WINNER
Best Roots Gospel Album
Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop
20/20, The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers — WINNER
Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
LATIN
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Pera Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez — WINNER
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade — WINNER
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Mi Tumbao, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”
Infinito, Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
40, Grupo Niche — WINNER
Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors,” Black Pumas
“Deep In Love,” Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine — WINNER
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin,” Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling to the Floor,” Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown,” Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
“I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine) — WINNER
“Man Without A Soul,” Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Americana Album
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz — WINNER
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Man On Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings — WINNER
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush — WINNER
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito — WINNER
Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All The Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — WINNER
Best Regional Roots Music Album
My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”, Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Na Wai Eha
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers — WINNER
A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back To Love, Maxi Priest
Got To Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals — WINNER
One World, The Wailers
GLOBAL MUSIC
Best Global Music Album
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice As Tall, Burna Boy — WINNER
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Music Album
All The Ladies, Joanie Leeds — WINNER
Be A Pain: An Album For Young (And Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends
I’m An Optimist, Dog On Fleas
Songs For Singin’, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow — WINNER
Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish — WINNER
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
Amélie, Original London Cast
American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast
Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast — WINNER
Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Jojo Rabbit — WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
Joker, Hildur Guonadottir — WINNER
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats), Taylor Swift
“Carried Me With You” (from Onward), Brandi Carlile
“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2), Idina Menzel & AURORA
“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die), Billie Eilish — WINNER
“Stand Up” (from Harriet), Cynthia Erivo
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
“Baby Jack,” Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
“Be Water II,” Christian Sands
“Plumfield,” Alexandre Desplat
“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider — WINNER
“Strata,” Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Bathroom Dance,” Hildur Guonadottir
“Donna Lee,” John Beasley — WINNER
“Honeymooners,” Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea
“Uranus: The Magician,” Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Asas Fechadas,” Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole
“Desert Song,” Saje
“From This Place,” Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello
“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody — WINNER
“Slow Burn,” Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth
PACKAGE
Best Recording Package
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Funeral, Lil Wayne
Healer, Grouplove
On Circles, Caspian
Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions — WINNER
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Paul McCartney
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead
Mode, Depeche Mode
Ode to Joy, Wilco — WINNER
The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists
NOTES
Best Album Notes
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974
Dead Man’s Pop — WINNER
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business
Out of a Clear Blue Sky
HISTORICAL
Best Historical Album
Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette
Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943), Nat King Cole
It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers — WINNER
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince
Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Bela Fleck
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian
Expectations, Katie Pruitt
Hyperspace, Beck — WINNER
Jaime, Brittany Howard
25 Trips, Sierra Hull
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt — WINNER
Best Remixed Recording
“Do You Ever (RAC Mix),” Phil Good
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix),” Deadmau5
“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix),” Jasper Street Co.
“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” SAINt JHN — WINNER
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix),” Bazzi
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus
Hynes: Fields, Devonte Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Baby Yar”, Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra — WINNER
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost — WINNER
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
“Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition,” Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)
“Concurrence,” Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
“Copland: Symphony No. 3,” Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
“Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) — WINNER
“Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3,” Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
“Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen,” Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players,” William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) — WINNER
“Handel: Agrippina,” Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg,” Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
“Carthage,” Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua,” JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) — WINNER
“Kastalsky: Requiem,” Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
“Moravec: Sanctuary Road,” Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)
“Once Upon A Time,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet — WINNER
“Healing Modes,” Brooklyn Rider
“Hearne, T.: Place,” Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
“Hynes: Fields,” Devonte Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
“The Schumann Quartets,” Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra,” Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
“Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas,” Igor Levit
“Bohemian Tales,” Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrusa, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
“Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival,” Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra,” Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) — WINNER
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux
Clairières: Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan and Myra Huang
Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico
A Lad’s Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell
Smyth: The Prison, Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra — WINNER
Best Classical Compendium
Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clement Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, Jose Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer
Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer — WINNER
Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra, Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) — WINNER
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers — WINNER
“Life Is Good,” Future Featuring Drake, Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer
“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak, Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
“Adore You,” Harry Styles, Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
“Goliath,” Woodkid, Yoann Lemoine, video director
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme, Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt, Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers — WINNER
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top, Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer