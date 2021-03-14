Grammys 2021 Winners List (Updating)

The 63rd Grammy Awards are upon us this afternoon and evening, broadcasting via CBS and Paramount+ from the Los Angeles Convention Center with host Trevor Noah. While the main show doesn’t kick off until 8 p.m. ET, the non-televised pre-show “Premiere Ceremony” streamed this afternoon via the Recording Academy’s website, with honorees in dozens of categories already announced. Big winners so far include Fiona Apple (Best Alternative Music Album and Rock Performance for Fetch the Bolt Cutters and “Shameika,” respectively), Beyoncé (Best Rap Performance and Music Video for “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Brown Skin Girl,” respectively), Kaytranada (Best Dance Recording and Dance/Electronic Album for “10%” feat. Kali Uchis and Bubba, respectively), and the late John Prine (Best American Roots Performance and Song, both for “I Remember Everything”) and Chick Corea (Best Improvised Jazz Solo and Jazz Instrumental Album for “All Blues” and Trilogy 2, respectively). We’re feeling pretty good about our predictions and proclamations so far, but Music Biggest’s Night biggest moments are still yet to come. In the meantime, you can watch the Premiere Ceremony—which also featured performances by Rufus Wainwright, Lido Pimienta, Burna Boy and many more—below, and consult the complete list of nominees and winners further down. We’ll continue to update this list in real time throughout the evening.

Record Of The Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album Of The Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending,” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — WINNER

“Exile,” Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard, James Taylor — WINNER

Unfollow The Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

DANCE/ELECTRONIC

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind,” Diplo & SIDEPIECE

“My High,” Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

“The Difference,” Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

“Both Of Us,” Jayda G

“10%,” Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — WINNER

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet’s Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

Bubba, Kaytranada — WINNER

Good Faith, Madeon

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Axiom, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take The Stars, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live At The Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy — WINNER

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple — WINNER

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush,” Body Count — WINNER

“Underneath,” Code Orange

“The In-Between,” In This Moment

“Bloodmoney,” Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live,” Power Trip

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost In Yesterday,” Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not,” Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) — WINNER

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes — WINNER

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch The Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple — WINNER

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“All I Need,” Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard

“See Me,” Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit On Down,” The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me,” Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You,” Ledisi — WINNER

“Distance,” Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagined,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) — WINNER

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat — WINNER

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d,, Luke James

Bigger Love, John Legend — WINNER

All Rise, Gregory Porter

RAP

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé — WINNER

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake Featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Highest In The Room,” Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage,” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D SMOKE

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King’s Disease, Nas — WINNER

The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That In Your Country Song,” Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was,” Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays,” Vince Gill — WINNER

“Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“All Night,” Brothers Osborne

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber — WINNER

“Ocean,” Lady A

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table,” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen) — WINNER

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do,” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form//Less, Superposition

More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West — WINNER

Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Guinevere,” Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

“Pachamama,” Regina Carter, soloist

“Tomorrow Is The Question,” Julian Lage, soloist

“Celia,” Gerald Clayton, soloist

“All Blues,” Chick Corea, soloist — WINNER

“Moe Honk,” Joshua Redman, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Ona, Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez — WINNER

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s the Hurry, Kenny Washington

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade — WINNER

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dialogues On Race, Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra — WINNER

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — WINNER

City Of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo – Live At Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Wonderful Is Your Name,” Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live),” Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, songwriter

“Come Together,” Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, songwriters

“Won’t Let Go,” Travis Greene

“Movin’ On,” Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters — WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, songwriters

“Sunday Morning,” Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, songwriters

“Holy Water,” We The Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, songwriters

“Famous For (I Believe),” Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, songwriters

“There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters — WINNER

Best Gospel Album

2econd Wind:Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

Gospel According To PJ, PJ Morton — WINNER

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run To The Father, Cody Carnes

All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King, Kanye West — WINNER

Best Roots Gospel Album

Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers — WINNER

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

LATIN

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Pera Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética

La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez — WINNER

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata, Lupita Infante

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade — WINNER

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Mi Tumbao, José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

Infinito, Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

40, Grupo Niche — WINNER

Memorias de Navidad, Víctor Manuelle

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Deep In Love,” Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet,” Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone,” Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine — WINNER

Best American Roots Song

“Cabin,” Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Floor,” Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown,” Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“I Remember Everything,” Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine) — WINNER

“Man Without A Soul,” Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz — WINNER

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Man On Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings — WINNER

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush — WINNER

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito — WINNER

Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice, G. Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All The Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — WINNER

Best Regional Roots Music Album

My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”, Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Na Wai Eha

Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers — WINNER

A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back To Love, Maxi Priest

Got To Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals — WINNER

One World, The Wailers

GLOBAL MUSIC

Best Global Music Album

Fu Chronicles, Antibalas

Twice As Tall, Burna Boy — WINNER

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album

All The Ladies, Joanie Leeds — WINNER

Be A Pain: An Album For Young (And Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends

I’m An Optimist, Dog On Fleas

Songs For Singin’, The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life, Justin Roberts

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow — WINNER

Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish — WINNER

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie, Original London Cast

American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast

Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast — WINNER

Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast

The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast

Soft Power, Original Cast

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit — WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Ad Astra, Max Richter

Becoming, Kamasi Washington

Joker, Hildur Guonadottir — WINNER

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats), Taylor Swift

“Carried Me With You” (from Onward), Brandi Carlile

“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2), Idina Menzel & AURORA

“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die), Billie Eilish — WINNER

“Stand Up” (from Harriet), Cynthia Erivo

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

“Baby Jack,” Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Be Water II,” Christian Sands

“Plumfield,” Alexandre Desplat

“Sputnik,” Maria Schneider — WINNER

“Strata,” Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Bathroom Dance,” Hildur Guonadottir

“Donna Lee,” John Beasley — WINNER

“Honeymooners,” Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

“Uranus: The Magician,” Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Asas Fechadas,” Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

“Desert Song,” Saje

“From This Place,” Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

“He Won’t Hold You,” Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody — WINNER

“Slow Burn,” Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Funeral, Lil Wayne

Healer, Grouplove

On Circles, Caspian

Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions — WINNER

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Paul McCartney

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead

Mode, Depeche Mode

Ode to Joy, Wilco — WINNER

The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists

NOTES

Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974

Dead Man’s Pop — WINNER

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business

Out of a Clear Blue Sky

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette

Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943), Nat King Cole

It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers — WINNER

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince

Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Bela Fleck

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian

Expectations, Katie Pruitt

Hyperspace, Beck — WINNER

Jaime, Brittany Howard

25 Trips, Sierra Hull

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt — WINNER

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (RAC Mix),” Phil Good

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix),” Deadmau5

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix),” Jasper Street Co.

“Roses (Imanbek Remix),” SAINt JHN — WINNER

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix),” Bazzi

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus

Hynes: Fields, Devonte Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Baby Yar”, Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra — WINNER

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost — WINNER

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

“Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition,” Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

“Concurrence,” Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Symphony No. 3,” Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Ives: Complete Symphonies,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) — WINNER

“Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3,” Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen,” Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players,” William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess,” David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) — WINNER

“Handel: Agrippina,” Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg,” Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

“Carthage,” Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua,” JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) — WINNER

“Kastalsky: Requiem,” Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“Moravec: Sanctuary Road,” Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

“Once Upon A Time,” Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Contemporary Voices,” Pacifica Quartet — WINNER

“Healing Modes,” Brooklyn Rider

“Hearne, T.: Place,” Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

“Hynes: Fields,” Devonte Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets,” Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra,” Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas,” Igor Levit

“Bohemian Tales,” Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrusa, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

“Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival,” Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra,” Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) — WINNER

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux

Clairières: Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan and Myra Huang

Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico

A Lad’s Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell

Smyth: The Prison, Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra — WINNER

Best Classical Compendium

Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clement Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, Jose Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer — WINNER

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra, Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) — WINNER

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers — WINNER

“Life Is Good,” Future Featuring Drake, Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak, Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

“Adore You,” Harry Styles, Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer

“Goliath,” Woodkid, Yoann Lemoine, video director

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys, Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme, Andrew Fried, video director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt, Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers — WINNER

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top, Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer