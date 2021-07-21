Giveaway: Win an Autographed Guitar by Pre-Saving Grizfolk's New Album!

Next week, alternative-rock band Grizfolk are set to release their eponymous third album, their first full-length since 2019’s Rarest of Birds. Full of emotionally charged, anthemic tracks that blur the lines between the various rock styles Grizfolk deftly channel, the self-titled release showcases the band’s ability to express powerful concepts into neatly compact, highly listenable music.

In support of this new release, Paste is proud to partner with the band and Nettwerk Music Group to give away an Epiphone J-45 studio acoustic guitar autographed by the band to a lucky fan who pre-saves the album ahead of its release on July 30.

Listeners like you can enter by pre-saving Grizfolk on their preferred streaming service, which will then lead to a page where you can enter your information to potentially take home the guitar, and make sure that you’ll have the album in your library upon release.

Readers who want a chance to win the guitar can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, July 21, through Thursday, July 29, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET.

Revisit our 2016 Best Of What’s Next write-up on Grizfolk here, and check out the video for “Fumes” below, as well as a clip from their 2014 Daytrotter session.