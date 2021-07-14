Grizzly Bear Announce 15th Anniversary Yellow House Vinyl Reissue

Grizzly Bear’s sophomore album Yellow House has a distinguished place within the band’s discography, as it found the group quickly becoming masters of their craft on songs like “Knife” and “Lullabye,” and was the first record they worked on as a full band. Wednesday, Grizzly Bear announced that they will be reissuing the record on Warp Records in honor of its 15th anniversary.

Out Sept. 3, the reissue will come in three distinct styles: a clear vinyl version that will be exclusive to the band’s official store and independent retails, a traditional black version, and an exclusive Vinyl Me Please color that is to be determined.

Fans can preorder the new vinyl editions here. Below, check out a trailer for the album before revisiting a 2007 Daytrotter session with Grizzly Bear.