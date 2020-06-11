Listen to Gum Country's New Single "Talking To My Plants"

L.A.-based indie duo Gum Country have unveiled new track “Talking To My Plants.” This is the third single from their forthcoming debut album Somewhere, out June 19.

“The song was inspired by a love of gardening and the gardener / plant connection,” lead singer Courtney Garvin says of the song. “We’re big fans of the Mort Garson album ‘Plantasia’, so it’s a bit of a tribute to that. We were also excited to have an excuse for Connor to use a vocoder. He does lead plant vocals.”

The song is available on Bandcamp with a seed packet, whose proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.

Preorder the album here, and listen to “Talking To My Plants” below. Listen to previous singles “Somewhere” and “Tennis (I Feel Ok).”