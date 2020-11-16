GUM Shares Video for "Low to Low": Watch

GUM, aka Tame Impala and Pond multi-instrumentalist Jay Watson, has shared a video for “Low to Low.” The track is taken from his fifth studio album, Out in the World, out now via Spinning Top Records.

Watson says of the song: “I purchased an EHX DRM15 drum machine and the song developed from one of the preset beats, this ‘robot-latin vive with lots of spring reverb. It was the last song I recorded for the album, it’s bizarre stylistically, but I just went with it.”

Of the accompanying video, Watson added: “My mate Az gave me 16 panels of Perspex he had found, who knows where? GUM thinks outside (and inside) the box. Now that the dust has settled on Out in the World, I think this is probably my favourite track from the album, and I know it is for lots of other people too, so I wanted to make a visual for it.”

Watch the video for “Low to Low” (dir. Jamie Terry and Watson) below.