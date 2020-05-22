Gunna Introduces Alter-Ego On New Album WUNNA

“I’m reading horoscopes!!!”

Just hours before the release of his sophomore album WUNNA, Gunna filled his Instagram story with #WUNNASCOPES, a collection of astrological forecasts specifically created to accompany the release of his newest album. A collaboration with Instagram clairvoyant @TheHoodHealer, the horoscope series dually highlights the album’s intentional release at the beginning of Gemini season and sets the stage for the introduction of Gunna’s astrological alter-ego: Wunna.

“The Life Purpose of Wunna is to be seen, be heard and communicate” reads Gunna’s Spotify bio. “He will reflect this purpose in a warrior like manner-energetically, outspokenly and recklessly, and is through his message that he will shine his brightest light to others.”

Clocking in at exactly 50 minutes, WUNNA is arguably Gunna’s most ambitious project yet. Executive produced by Young Thug, Turbo and Wheezy, and featuring some of rap’s biggest names—such as Travis Scott, Roddy Rich and Gunna’s close friend/protégé, Lil Baby—the album flows effortlessly from start to finish. Due in part to its length, in part to the chemistry between Gunna and his collaborators and in part to Gunna’s musical savvy, there’s something for every rap fan on the record. Tracks like “MET GALA” settle into a hypnotic daze through drawn-out beats and melodic rapping, while other tracks such as “SKYBOX” feature a swifter delivery that will undoubtedly will land them on many a post-corona party playlist.

“I work so hard on this album Mann I just really want u guys to enjoy it,” Gunna said on Instagram. While we certainly wish we could get to know this album somewhere that isn’t our living rooms, there’s no doubt that we already are enjoying it.

View the tracklist and album art for Gunna’s sophomore album, WUNNA, below. Listen to the album here.

WUNNA Tracklist:

ARGENTINA

GIMMICK

MOTW

FEIGNING

DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD (feat. Young Thug)

ADDYS (feat. Nechie)

SKYBOX

WUNNA

BLINDFOLD (feat. Lil Baby)

ROCKSTAR BIKERS & CHAINS

MET GALA

NASTY GIRL / ON CAMERA

COOLER THAN A BITCH (feat. Roddy Ritch)

I’M ON SOME

TOP FLOOR (feat. Travis Scott)

DON’T PLAY AROUND

DO BETTER

FAR (feat. Young Thug)

WUNNA Album Art: